Comparing SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) & Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -26.22% -27.36% -21.90% Irhythm Technologies -26.45% -67.44% -26.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SeaSpine and Irhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 1 0 2 0 2.33 Irhythm Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Irhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.97 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -6.80 Irhythm Technologies $147.29 million 16.02 -$48.28 million ($1.89) -46.89

SeaSpine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Irhythm Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

