Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.11

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Conceal has a market cap of $676,502.00 and approximately $118,422.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.01305022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052212 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00209750 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00073027 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001915 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,304,858 coins and its circulating supply is 6,123,266 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.