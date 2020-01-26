Consensus Achieves Market Cap of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.77 or 1.00505895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

