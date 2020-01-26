Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 312.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. Consolidated Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

