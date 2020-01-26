Constellation (DAG) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $358,818.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,472,052 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

