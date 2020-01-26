Constellation Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $384,893.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.05615738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,472,052 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

