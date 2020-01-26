Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

CSTM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 1,840,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

