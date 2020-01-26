ContentBox One Day Volume Reaches $41,547.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.08 million and $41,547.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007645 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

