Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $4.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,118,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

