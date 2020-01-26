Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

