Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 58.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,184,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 152.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 381,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $352.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $270.54 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.87.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

