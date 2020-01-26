CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities analysts expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report sales of $100,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $410,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.02 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $9.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

CRMD opened at $6.81 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

