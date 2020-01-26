Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129.76 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. Cosmos has a total market cap of $856.85 million and $129.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.77 or 1.00505895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

