CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $29,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.42.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $650.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $372.65 and a 12 month high of $670.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.47.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

