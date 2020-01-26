CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $650.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $372.65 and a 52-week high of $670.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $615.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.47.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

