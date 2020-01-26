COTI (COTI) Price Up 3.3% This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, COTI has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $554,094.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COTI

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins.

COTI's official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

