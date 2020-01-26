Couchain (COU) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Couchain has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $5,956.00 and approximately $6,751.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

