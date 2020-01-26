Counos Coin (CCA) Market Cap Reaches $70.83 Million

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00056383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $70.83 million and $87,986.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

