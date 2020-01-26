CPChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,212.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $75,212.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.49 or 0.01281835 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034273 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000176 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

