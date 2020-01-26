Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $811.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $811.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $820.60 million. Crane posted sales of $839.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.59.

NYSE:CR opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

