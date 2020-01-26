Cream Hits Market Capitalization of $26,605.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $26,605.00 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.01303691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00210951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.