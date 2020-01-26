Cream Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market capitalization of $27,640.00 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.01328216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051932 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030584 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00209832 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

