CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Up 0.4% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $192,774.00 and approximately $25,172.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CREDIT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00056481 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

