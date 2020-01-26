Creditbit Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Creditbit has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market cap of $10,029.00 and $59.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

