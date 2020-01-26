CROAT Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market cap of $69,755.00 and $25.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,899,383 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

