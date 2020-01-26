Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $176.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.65 million and $176.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,126,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

