CrypticCoin Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $399,903.00 and $6,267.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00132087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00115664 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

