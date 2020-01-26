Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Hits $628.01 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $628.01 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, CoinTiger, Bithumb Global and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011688 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,266,666,667 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, CoinTiger, Dcoin, CPDAX, Bithumb Global, DigiFinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, OceanEx, ABCC, Huobi Global, Indodax, BiteBTC, KuCoin, DDEX, Bithumb, BigONE, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi Korea and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.