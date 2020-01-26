Crypto Sports Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $556,072.00 and approximately $482.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,533,331 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,258 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

