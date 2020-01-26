Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $96,155.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

