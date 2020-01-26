Cryptopay Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

