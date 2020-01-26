CryptoSoul Achieves Market Cap of $33,576.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $33,576.00 and $16.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,425,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,843,166 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

