Crystal Clear (CCT) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $7,433.00 and $2.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

