CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 32,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

