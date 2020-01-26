Cubiex Hits Market Cap of $389,043.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Cubiex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Cubiex has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $389,043.00 and $2,407.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,297,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com.

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

