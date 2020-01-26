CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

CUI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CUI Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO James F. Oneil bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 154,881 shares of company stock worth $166,681. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CUI Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

