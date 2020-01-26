Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.56 Million

Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $364.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.30 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $360.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Shares of CFR opened at $93.51 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.