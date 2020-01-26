Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $833,682.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $833,682.00 and approximately $5,958.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,408,033 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

