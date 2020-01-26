CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 507,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CVR Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 75,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CVR Partners will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 456,660 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

UAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

