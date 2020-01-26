CyberMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, Cobinhood and LBank. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.03 million and $2.53 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00643206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001000 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073328 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007776 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bithumb, Huobi, DragonEX, Bibox, IDCM, Zebpay, Koinex, LBank, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Binance, CoinBene, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

