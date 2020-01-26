Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

