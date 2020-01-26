Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI opened at $117.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.