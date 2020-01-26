Datarius Credit Price Hits $0.0002 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Datarius Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Bancor Network. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $30,608.00 and $401.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

