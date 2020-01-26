DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Cap of $11.56 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 103.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00079966 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a total market cap of $11.56 million and $199,512.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

