DECENT (DCT) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Upbit, BCEX and LBank. DECENT has a market cap of $971,893.00 and approximately $5,424.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007660 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000491 BTC.

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC, ChaoEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

