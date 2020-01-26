Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.0348

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Bittrex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $36.55 million and $10.12 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Gatecoin, AirSwap, IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Mercatox, UEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, BigONE, LATOKEN, Huobi, DragonEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, TOPBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

