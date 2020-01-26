DEEX (DEEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,124.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $700,667.00 and $2,124.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025403 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006130 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000531 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 256.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

