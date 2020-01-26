Dent Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Dent has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $109,358.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kucoin, IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Dent has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liquid, Cobinhood, WazirX, Allbit, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Binance, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Coinrail, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

