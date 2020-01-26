Deutsche eMark (DEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,961.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 160.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 150.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $104,961.00 and $85.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

