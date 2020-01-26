DeVault (DVT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. DeVault has a market cap of $14,650.00 and $134.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

